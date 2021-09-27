Police: 13-year-old girl missing in New York believed to be suicidal

SMITHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are searching for a young girl in the Southern Tier.

Early on Monday morning, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide missing child alert. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Charlotte Heier is missing from her home after last being seen in the town of Smithville on North Tyner Road.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the teen is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

She is described to have a blue mohawk-style haircut and was wearing a brown Hershey Park hooded sweatshirt and NASA pajama pants. She stands at 5’01” and has green eyes, Her date of birth is June 18, 2008.

Charlotte was last seen at 10:35 p.m. Sunday. She is believed to be on foot in the local area.

Those with details on the whereabouts of Charlotte are asked to contact the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office at 607-334-2000 or call 911.