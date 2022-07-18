Plattsburgh, NY — New York State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a car off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh late last week.

An autopsy found that Monique Yanulauvich of Plattsburgh suffered multiple stab wounds. A witness said the police looked inside the car, which was parked in a lot between the La Quinta and Champlain National Bank on Thursday, then quickly shut the doors. They left and returned in hazmat suits.

“We thought someone had gotten hit or something,” said a La Quinta employee, Kristen Brunell. “We realized that it was actually someone in the car that had been dead and the door of the vehicle was open.”

Multiple witnesses say the car had been parked for most of the day before police showed up. Autopsy results reveal that Yanulauvich died from multiple stab wounds. Troopers said the attack appears to be targeted and not random.

Police are requesting those who live in the areas of State Route 3/Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Rugar Street, and Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh to check surveillance cameras for footage between 1 am and 6 am on Thursday, July 14. Police also ask that people report any suspicious items found on their property or garbage receptacles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 518-563-3761.