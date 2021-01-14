Police in New York investigate fatal ski accident at Whiteface Mountain

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 22-year-old Pennsylvani man as killed Tuesday in skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort regarding a skiing accident.On Jan. 12, at around 12:33 p.m., State Police responded

Investigators say Bernhard T. Kahlau, of Mountain Top, PA, lost control and struck a tree while skiing down the Upper Approach trail. Essex County Coroner Jerod Heidrick pronounced Kahlau dead at the scene.

His body was transported to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a cervical skull fracture. The death is ruled as an accident.