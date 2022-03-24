AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst police are investigating a three-car crash on Evans Street Tuesday morning that sent two drivers to the hospital.

Police said a 65-year-old Williamsville man driving a Chevy pickup truck southbound on Evans Street crossed into the northbound lane just south of Sheridan Drive and hit a Ford Escape driven by an 81-year-old male from North Tonawanda.

The pickup truck continued in the wrong lane, police said, and then struck another Chevy pickup truck head-on that was driven by a 55-year-old man from Newfane.

Two of the three drivers needed to be taken to ECMC, police said, where one was treated for serious head and chest injuries and the other was treated for head and leg injuries. The third driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not give any names of the drives and did not specify which drivers were taken to the hospital.

The crash scene remains under investigation. Police said charges have not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.