Police investigating after female shot on Colonie Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police responded to another shooting in the city Thursday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., police responded to Colonie Street between Lark Street and North Swan Street for a reported shooting.

Moments later, police say a woman arrived at nearby Arbor Hill firehouse with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The city of Albany has seen a surge of violence. In the month of June, there have been a total of 35 people injured in 22 shootings.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip by visiting Capital Region Crime Stoppers or downloading the P3 Tips app.