LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Authorities are currently searching for a missing teen in Jefferson County.

New York State Police confirmed on Wednesday that 17-year-old Savannah R. Ostrom of LeRay is missing and was last seen over ten days ago. Ostrom was also listed as a possible runaway.

According to Police, Ostrom was last seen at her residence in the town of LeRay around 12:30 a.m. on February 12, 2022.

Police described Ostrom to have brown hair and dark eyes, is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Ostrom was last seen wearing an ankle-length dress with thin straps, high heels, a black and white windbreaker with a penny-wise backpack.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Savanah Ostrom are asked to contact 911 or New York State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.