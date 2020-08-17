Police: Rochester New York man charged in death of 3-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old child. Police say they arrested 32-year-old Anthony Love on Sunday.

They did not release information about the relationship between them, if any.

Police responded to a report early in the morning on July 11 that a child was not breathing at a Rochester home. He was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit where physicians discovered multiple injuries. He died on July 14 without ever regaining consciousness.

Love is scheduled to appear in a Rochester city court to face charges on Monday. It was not clear if Love has an attorney.