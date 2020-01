Kaleb D. Bennett of Keesville (L) and Paryss J. Barcomb of Dannemora (R) were reported missing Saturday evening.

New York State Police say they are searching for a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were reported missing Saturday evening.

Paryss J. Barcomb, 15, of Dannemora and 16-year-old Kaleb D. Bennett of Keeseville are believed to be together, police said. They were each last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at their homes.

Bennett was on electronically monitored probation and apparently slipped out of his ankle bracelet.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call 518-873-2750