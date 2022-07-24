Plattsburgh, NY — Police have recovered the body of a kayaker who was reported missing in the Saranac River on Friday.

The kayaker has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Hilton of Plattsburgh. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

New York law enforcement began the search about 9 p.m. Friday after a report of an overturned kayak on the Saranac River. The boat was found in the vicinity of Brown Road.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team and local Fire and Water Rescue Teams led the search,.