SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was shot and killed by Saranac Village police after stabbing another man at a convenience store early Wednesday.

Officers called to the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue encountered a subject in the parking lot who was allegedly armed with a knife. A confrontation ensued and one of the officers shot the man, who was later pronounced dead.

The man stabbed was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, police said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The New York State Police, Saranac Lake Police, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating the shooting. Police said that there is no danger to the public and that more information will be released as it becomes available.