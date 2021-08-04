Poll: 59 percent of New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Almost 60 percent of New Yorkers think Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down in the wake of the New York Attorney General’s Office’s investigation that found that the governor sexually harassed several women — including more than half of the registered Democrats who were surveyed.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said the Governor should serve the rest of his term, which goes through next year. But 59 percent say that if he doesn’t resign, state legislators should move to impeach him.

See more results of the poll here

The poll found:

Did Gov. Cuomo do something illegal?

44 percent believe Cuomo did something illegal

29 percent think he did something unethical, but not illegal

7 percent believe he did nothing wrong

6 percent say they haven’t heard enough about the allegations

13 percent are unsure

Re-election?

Now

11 percent think Cuomo should be re-elected

78 percent say it’s time for someone else to be governor

February