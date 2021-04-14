Pop-up vaccine sites target New York farm, food production workers

WALDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday a new targeted effort to vaccinate workers at New York State farms and food production facilities.

The state will coordinate with local health departments and federally qualified health centers to bring pop-up vaccination sites to workers, including migrant workers, at their places of employment.

The Governor also announced that as part of the new vaccination effort, New York State will provide 500 doses to Sun River Health, a local health care network, to administer vaccines to Angry Orchard employees, as well as farm and food production workers from other facilities in the Orange County area.

Vaccines will be administered starting April 21.

“These individuals grow and harvest the food on our tables,” said Sun River Health Chief Executive Officer Anne Kauffman Nolon. “The vast majority of New York’s essential food production goes on year-round, and much of this work is done indoors. Working with growers and our community partners to overcome the barriers to vaccine access for this vital part of our community is a big step forward in bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rural & Migrant Ministry Catskill Regional Coordinator Juanita Sarmiento said, “I have seen first hand, while translating and helping our local rural and migrant communities with testing and vaccines, the impact of this pandemic. I’m glad to see us take these steps forward.”