Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York to sell Girl Scout cookies

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Didn’t get your fill of ‘Thin Mints’? Need ‘Samoa’ Girl Scout cookies? The drive-thru sales may have ended but shoppers will have another chance to grab a box or two at New York Price Chopper/Market 32 stores throughout the month of April.

Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will prominently display and feature the sweet treats in stores. Girl Scout cookies retail for $5 per box both in stores and when buying from Girls. The proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

While most cookie flavors will hit the shelves at Price Chopper/Market 32 on March 28, Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies on their digital cookie pages through April 18 with exclusive Girl-sold options such as Lemon-Ups, S’mores, and Toffeetastics, which are gluten-free.

Girl Scout troops use the proceeds from their cookie sales to pay for local projects and activities.