Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a program to address the doctor shortage in rural areas in the North Country. The Northern Border Regional Commission will begin implementing a program to allow non-domestic physicians trained in the U.S. to work in medically underserved areas.

“With this new initiative, we’re going to be able to consider more physicians that need visa sponsorship at CVPH,” said Lisa VanNattan, Director of Physician Search for CVPH. “Currently we’re only able to consider sponsoring 1, maybe 2, J-1 visa waivers per year, and with this new program we’re going to be able to recruit as many as we would like.”

VanNattan spoke about how the current J-1 Visa Program through New York State only allows 30 waivers to be considered, which makes recruitment very competitive. The new program will help the North Country by not putting a cap on how many physicians can be hired. “The hospitals in the tri-county area definitely have physician shortages and are suffering as a result at this time.”

In her written announcement, Congresswoman Stefanik said: “I am proud to announce that, following my advocacy, we are taking a huge step forward in addressing the rural doctor shortage.”

While calling out his opponents rhetoric, Democrat Matt Castelli says he too supports the J-1 Visa Program.

Many have said the program will help hospitals across the North Country and give better access to healthcare in those regions that need it. VanNattan said she is grateful for Congresswoman Stefanik’s efforts to make this possible and she is excited to begin recruiting more physicians to the North Country.