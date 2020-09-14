Rachael Ray to share details of her Upstate New York house fire in TV show episode

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is opening up about the accidental chimney fire that tore down her home in Lake Luzerne during the Season 15 premiere of her self-titled Rachel Ray Show. The fire broke out on August 9th and multiple local fire departments responded to the scene.

An investigation conducted by the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control found the fire began in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace.

In the episode, Ray shows exclusive footage of the damage inside her home and is joined by one of the first responders who was on the scene.

The episode is set to air Monday at 2 p.m. locally on WNYT.

This is what’s left of our house, today. Sharing our story + what we’ve learned in a very unusual @rachaelrayshow premiere. Thank you to all our first responders, viewers + friends for their unending support. We are very grateful and mindful of how fortunate we are in many ways. pic.twitter.com/lv18pTIkpI — rachael ray (@rachaelray) September 14, 2020

