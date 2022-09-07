KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Adirondack Forest Ranger helped an injured hiker make it down from the summit of a mountain near Lake Placid.

The hiker, a 42-year-old woman from New York City, suffered an ankle injury at Giant Mountain, one of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks, on August 25. Rangers said they spoke by phone with the victim’s husband. who said he had wrapped the injured ankle.

Despite pain from the injury, the couple began to make their way down the 7.4-mile trail. Rangers found the couple at around 5 p.m. along the trail. The victim’s ankle injury was re-splinted, and the ranger guided the couple down the rest of the trail. The injured hiker was taken to Adirondack Medical Center by their husband.

Giant Mountain is a 4,627-foot peak, and the 12th-highest Adirondack High Peak. Located near Lake Placid, its summit trail reaches 7.4 miles in each direction.

The Adirondack High Peaks region is considered the ultimate challenge of the Adirondack Park, with its highest peak (Mt. Marcy) topping out at 5,344 feet. Hikers attempting any of the peaks’ great climbs should plan ahead, bringing proper camping and hiking equipment and respecting wildlife.