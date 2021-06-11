Rensselaer County officials say they will defy court order and not add voting sites

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County will not add any additional early voting sites, despite a New York Supreme Court judge’s order to do so.

Rensselaer County voters expecting to see more accessible early voting when polls open Saturday will actually have to wait a little longer. The county Board of Elections’ Republican and Democratic commissioners had until Wednesday to select a fourth voting site and comply with the judge’s order.

Instead of planning for the new site, they’ve responded with an appeal filed Wednesday.

“We can’t comment because we have pending litigation. It’s been appealed and we can’t comment right now,” said Republican Commissioner Jason Schofield. “I can’t comment on legal issues or pending issues.”

The original lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James argues that the BOE consistently refused to set up an early voting site in downtown Troy—the county’s most densely populated area. That makes it harder for the majority Black, Hispanic, and lower-income residents to vote.