WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker visited the North Country on Thursday.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, visited Watertown on Thursday and hosted a Small Business Roundtable. This was held at Renzi Food Service and included local small businesses.

According to a press release from Stefanik, the roundtable allowed participating small businesses to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.

Individuals and businesses that attended the roundtable included Knowlton Technologies General Manager William Hardin, Rainbow International Owner Michael Colello, Pearl Street Pub Owner Jeff Graham, Renzi Food Service Vice President Jude Renzi, O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar Owner Elizabeth Golder and Gray’s Flower Shop Owner Scott Gray.

Small businesses are the backbone of the North Country economy, and I will always stand up for hardworking families!



Today, I joined several small businesses in Watertown to discuss inflation, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages hurting our local economy. #NY21 pic.twitter.com/qOuR5SNenH — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 16, 2021

Stefanik also released the statement below following the Roundtable: