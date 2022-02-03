FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lawmakers are reacting as Fort Drum soldiers prepare to deploy to Europe.

On February 2, Officials confirmed that about 200 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum would be deploying to Eastern Europe in the near term.

This is a part of the Department of Defense’s support to Allies and Partners in Europe as 3,000 U.S. Soldiers are being deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania.

Following this announcement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a statement, reflecting on the efforts of the 10th Mountain Division. Her full statement can be read below.

Once again, our nation has called upon the 10th Mountain Division to meet our most pressing national security challenges. The 10th Mountain Division was one of the first conventional units deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 and one of the last to leave. For over 20 years of war, the 10th Mountain Division became the most deployed Division in the U.S. Army, and now, the men and women at Fort Drum will once again be protecting our national security interests. This deployment to our NATO allies in Europe is a testament to the courage and capabilities the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum bring to protect American national security.

Fort Drum stated that it will release more information regarding which units are deploying after deploying Soldiers have the chance to inform family and friends.