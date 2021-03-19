Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct in Washington Post story

(WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist, according to a story in The Washington Post.

Nicolette Davis told The Post that in 2017 when she was 25, she was in an Irish pub in Minneapolis with the Congressman and other lobbyists.

Davis then alleges that Reed was “rubbing my back” and texted a friend and co-worker at Aflac.

Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said. Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

Davis is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla.

Congressman Reed declined to be interviewed for this story. In response to a detailed list of questions, he said in a statement provided by his office: “This account of my actions is not accurate.”

When asked by The Post about how his advocacy for women can be reconciled with Davis’s allegations, Reed said in a statement, “I stand by my record.”

Davis, who told The Post that she is a lifelong Democrat and gave $750 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, says her allegations against Reed are not politically motivated.

18 News has reached out to the Congressman’s office for comment on these allegations and were referred to the statements in The Post.

On Friday the Steuben County Democratic Party called for Rep. Reed’s resignation “if the allegations are proven true.”

The breaking news this morning that Congressman Tom Reed has been accused of sexual misconduct while intoxicated comes as no surprise to those of us living in his district and home town, where his reputation is well known. There is no room in a civil society for the demoralizing behavior toward women described in the allegation. Our great Democratic United States House of Representatives cannot tolerate the lip service Reed pays to the ideals of protecting women from violence, while his own behavior threatens these very ideals. These exceptionally credible allegations against Tom Reed should be fully investigated. If the allegations are proven true, Congressman Reed should resign his office immediately. Steuben County Democratic Party

Following allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Cuomo earlier this year, Rep. Reed told 18 News the governor needs to be held accountable for his actions.

These incidents of sexual harassment and pattern of abuse are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in our society, let alone the highest rungs of government,” such behavior is disturbing and unacceptable. Governor Cuomo must be held accountable under the law to ensure justice is served.

Rep. Reed has been a vocal critic of Governor Cuomo and has said he is considering running for Governor in 2022.

In February, Rep. Reed told 18 News that he had not made a final decision on whether to run, but said he was “seriously considering it.”

“I’ve been asked by many people to do this for months because I think they appreciate the way I govern. Not governing by arrogance, bullying like Governor Cuomo does, but trying to bring people together as a proud Republican.”

Reed repeatedly cited “one party control” being an issue in Albany and saying that he’s talked to people across the state about the impact of “one party control under Democratic party control”

“People are getting sick of it. I’ve been in the Bronx, I’ve been in Harlem, I’ve been inside the inner cities of New York City, I will tell you, they’re saying that the extreme policies of Albany are killing their communities. They do not like this one party control and I agree with them. And if I’m that voice that can take on the Governor I will put my work ethic, I will put on my Republican ideology that I believe in, but I’m open to be challenged and to inspire people to do it better for New York.”

In 2020 Reed was elected to his fourth term in Congress representing the 23rd Congressional District, receiving 181,060 (57.7 percent) over Democrat Tracy Mitrano in a rematch of their 2018 race.

Reed is also up for re-election in Congress in 2022, but has not publicly declared whether he will run for a fifth term. While in Congress Reed has served on the Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2010 Reed served as the Mayor of Corning and is a graduate of Horseheads High School and Alfred University.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.