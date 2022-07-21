ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s infrastructure is “mediocre” and requires attention, according to the latest American Society of Civil Engineers report card.

The 2022 report card was broken down into 11 categories. New York received a “C” grade based on based on capacity, condition, operation and maintenance, public safety, funding, future need, resilience and innovation.

New York’s roads, transit, and wastewater received some of the lowest grades. Nearly half of New York’s roadways are in poor or fair condition and almost 10% of bridges are in poor condition, the ASCE said.

New York has 131 active aviation facilities, over 17,500 bridges, over 9,000 public water systems, over 3,300 miles of rail lines, more than 100 transit systems, 35,000 miles of sewers, and over 240,000 lane-miles of roadways.

Infrastructure grades

Aviation: C+

Bridges: C-

Dams: C

Drinking water: C-

Ports: C+

Public parks: B-

Rail: C

Roads: D+

Solid waste: B-

Transit: D+

Wastewater: D+

New York earned a “C-” in the ASCE’s 2015 report card, so the state’s infrastructure has slightly improved. The report included a few different suggestions for improving New York’s grade.