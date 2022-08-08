ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has been facing criticism after signatures collected to get on the independence party line were alleged to be photocopied.

Now, Senator Zellnor Myrie has filed a complaint to the Albany County District Attorney as a private citizen, not as chairman of the Committee on Elections.

According to the DA’s office, the letter requesting an investigation into an unnamed gubernatorial candidate was received and is under a preliminary review.

At a press conference on Monday, Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Zeldin about the complaint.

“I look forward to that complaint about that state senator on a COVID testing scandal where the administration’s family and friends were getting private testing done at their homes… Where is the state senator demanding answers on the governor’s abuse of state aircraft? That list goes on,” said Zeldin. “We put out a statement already. Our campaign was not aware there were photocopies made. We didn’t do it. We learned about it after the fact.”

In a statement released on Friday, Hochul’s campaign manager said in part, “ We know the facts— thousands of invalid ballot signatures were submitted to get Zeldin on the Independence Party Line. This is a serious offense that could result in multiple charges including felonies. Lee Zeldin owes it to the voters to come clean about what happened.”