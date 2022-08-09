ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that two men are in custody facing multiple felony charges and one man is still at large after a robbery that left two victims injured on August 8th.

Around 12:35 am on Monday, officers arrived at a home located on West Liberty Street to conduct a welfare check after someone called 911 and then hung up. The victims inside claimed that several people, who would later be identified as 25-year-old Nicholas R. Tennant of Rome, 35-year-old Kenneth G. Tennant III of Taberg, and 48-year-old Edward J. Williamson of Lee Center allegedly entered without permission and physically beat and robbed them.

The woman victim claimed that she was held down and robbed, causing her physical injury. The male victim claimed that he was assaulted with a cast iron frying pan, which caused significant injuries to his head and face. The three men then left the scene before police arrived.

Later, around 11:10, Nicholas and Kenneth Tennant returned to the residence. As they were leaving the scene a second time, officers took them into custody. It is reported that they both attempted to flee unsuccessfully, during their arrest.

Nicholas Tennant of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Crim Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Two counts of Endangering Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Nicholas was held on $50,000 bail, $150,000 bond, $450,000 non-secure bond and an additional $5,000 bail, $15,000 bond, and $30,000 non-secure bond.

Kenneth G. Tennant III of Taberg was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Two counts of Endangering Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Kenneth was held on $50,000 bail, $150,000 bond, $450,000 non-secure bond

48-year-old Edward J. Williamson of Lee Center is still at large. If you should have any information about this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and that more charges are possible. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.