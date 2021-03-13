Runners return for Plattsburgh’s Shamrock Shuffle

One year into the pandemic, the annual Shamrock Shuffle is one of many events that are returning, albeit with safety in mind.

Barbara Thomas says she was glad to be back running with other people again.

“Well yeah and just the socialization of standing around talking to people even if it’s six feet away,” she said. “At least you get to see faces and talk to them even with masks. It’s much better than virtual.”

Saturday’s 5-K run and walk began and ended at Valcourt Brewing Company, with the race route taking runners down to a lakeside path. The race was held in partnership with Adirondack Coastal Events, and this year is raising money for CVPH.

Manager of Events Michelle Senecal says the money donated is going towards some of their littlest patients.

“The money raised at this race this morning is going to purchase a bassinet for our center for women and children,” she said. “The bassinets we are using right now are outdated, and these are much smoother ride, much more efficient, bassinet for our tiniest patients.”

Senecal adds that she was pleased with the turnout. “We had 100 registered and we ended up with 111 participants which is a good number,” she said.

Runners 21 years and older were greeted with a green beer after they crossed the finish line. Thomas said the race was a great way to kick off the “Irish Season.”

“Well yeah, it just made it feel more festive,” she said. “We’ve got our corned beef all ready to go on Wednesday so this is a good beginning.”