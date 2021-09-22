Schumer calls for more CDC funding as mosquitos take record bite out of New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, is calling for an increase in annual funding for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vector-Borne Diseases program to combat the growing mosquito population.

Schumer said this summer was one of the worst mosquito seasons across the state.

“Ask any outdoor diner about the mosquitos this summer, and you’ll feel a resounding itch,” Schumer said in a press release. “This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory with a record number of the bugs plaguing communities across New York. From the city to Buffalo and all throughout New York State.”

Schumer noted the presence of the West Nile virus, a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus. Dozens of mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus in New York. A case of the virus was confirmed in an upstate resident this past summer.

“Even more concerning, pools of the potentially-deadly mosquito-borne disease, West Nile Virus, continue to grow, and this could last well into Fall because of a very wet summer and climate change,” Sen. Schumer added.

Schumer has requested a 61% increase in annual funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borner Diseases programs. He is pushing to support two key programs which include the CDC Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases and CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant program. He said this would increase the coordination between academic institutions and state and local departments.

Additionally, Schumer wrote a letter to the EPA to ensure that New York officials have access to effective mosquito control tools. His full letter can be read below: