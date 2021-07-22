Schumer criticizes extension of U.S.-Canada border closure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Lawmakers are criticizing the United States government after non-essential travel restrictions at the Canadian border were extended until Aug. 21.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York released the following statement in response.

“As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families, and communities across Upstate New York. It is critical for the United States to level the playing field and create a uniform system, following the science and data, to safely, and finally, reopen the border for those vaccinated, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that happens as swiftly as possible,” Schumer said.

Schumer recently visited the North Country to discuss the reopening of the Northern Border in Sackets Harbor. Remarks from the press conference can be view in the player below.