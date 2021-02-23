Schumer wants federal investigation into Guard helicopter safety after recent crashes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for a federal investigation into the safety of the National Guard and U.S. Army vertical lift program.

Schumer is asking the U.S. Government Accountability Office Comptroller General Eugene L. Dodaro to launch an investigation into the safety and resourcing of vertical lift programs. This is following two helicopter crashes involving National Guard servicements in New York and Idaho that occurred within two weeks.

Senator Schumer emphasized that there is an increased risk with vertical lift aircraft, stating that the recent frequency of their crashes in National Guard units should be further examined.

“Our New York servicemembers fight for us, and it’s time we fight for them in return; honoring their service and their lives must be our highest priority. That’s why I’m calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the safety of vertical lift aircraft used by the National Guard,” stated Senator Schumer. “It’s important that we not just mourn the three servicemen that lost their lives last month in Mendon, New York, and those lost two weeks later in Idaho, but also honor them by getting to the cause of their untimely deaths and by pushing for vital and lifesaving changes that must be implemented to ensure no soldier is lost in this way again.”

He added, “while I fully support the Army’s investigations into the accidents, when it comes to the safety of our service members like these six National Guardsmembers who gave their lives for their country, we must adhere to a higher standard of examination and transparency and get to the bottom of why these crashes happened.”

In his released on Monday, Schumer also noted the recent emergence of several reports created by aviation experts. Schumer highlighted that the reports raised concerns regarding the safety of military aviation. This specifically included the December 1, 2020 report issued by the National Commission on Military Aviation Safety.

Senator Schumer asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate the following questions:

What are the trends in Army and Air National Guard accidents involving vertical lift aircraft, and what causes have been associated with the accidents? To what extent does the Army and Air National Guard use risk management procedures to mitigate accidents that involve vertical lift aircraft? What are the trends in the average number of hours flown by National Guard vertical aircraft pilots and to what extent have pilots received the recommended number of hours to achieve required training? What are the trends in the maintenance availability rates of National Guard vertical lift aircraft and to what extent have the rates met National Guard or fleet-wide goals? How have resources (e.g., flying hours, operation and maintenance funds) available for National Guard vertical lift squadrons compared with Active Component units, and to what extent has the Army analyzed and addressed any gaps that exist?

Senator Schumer’s full letter to GOA Comptroller General Dodaro reads: