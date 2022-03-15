Plattsburgh, NY — New York State Police are investigating a shooting incident on Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. NYSP reports that one person was shot and is being treated at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. All suspects in the incident are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.

“Our residents and those of the Greater Plattsburgh region are fortunate for the quick professional response to address the threat,” said Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor. “Many thanks to the Clinton County Sherriff Department’s team, New York State Police along with the other coordinating agencies assisting. Their service should not go unnoticed. It is also a reminder to the public this should serve as a reminder. If you see something say something.”

NYSP is being assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration – Adirondack Drug Task Force, Department of Environmental Conservation, and US Customs and Border Protection.