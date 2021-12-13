Plattsburgh, NY — Governor Hochul announced a new mask mandate that is officially in effect and will run through January 15. All businesses and public indoor spaces are ordered to institute a vaccination mandate or require all individuals to wear masks. The mandate comes in response to the winter surge as COVID cases and hospitalizations increase across the New York.

Several shop owners in Plattsburgh have already been taking action prior to the mandate. One owner said that he and his staff already did their part by getting vaccinated while others have had a mask requirement in place for a while and don’t mind it.

Caroline Tetreault, owner of A Beautiful Mess said, “We’ve actually been requiring masks for quite some time now because we don’t want to be a part of the problem. We want to be a part of the solution.” Tetreault also commented, “It is tight in here especially with holiday shoppers so for everyone’s safety, we’ve always just implemented wearing masks.”

North Country lawmakers and county officials are emphasizing safety during this surge. Assemblyman Bill Jones announced a new state-run vaccine clinic at Clinton Community College, which will be open several times a week. He says expanded testing sites is another priority.