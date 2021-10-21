Siena COVID Poll: Half of New Yorkers think worst is over; 77% are vaccinated

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, 50 percent of New York residents think the worst of COVID is over, while 36 percent think the worst has yet to come.

The survey found that 78% of New Yorkers think, either some of the time or all of the time, about protecting themselves and their families from COVID.

While most are still protecting themselves from COVID, many New Yorkers are increasingly comfortable leaving their homes. According to the poll, these percentages of people feel at least somewhat or very comfortable leaving their homes to:

Go to the grocery store (91%)

Eat inside at a local restaurant (73%)

Go to work at the job they had prior to COVID (61%)

Go to a movie (57%)

Attend a professional sporting event (52%

Attend a Broadway show (51%).

The poll showed more than three-quarters of respondents (77%) are vaccinated, while 8% plan to get vaccinated. One in ten respondents said they have no plans to get the shot.

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said COVID concerns weigh on New Yorkers’ minds every day.

“While nearly everyone is comfortable going to the grocery store, over three-quarters think about

protecting their family from getting sick some of the time, and over 40% think about it all the time,” Levy said. “Almost no one leaves home without a mask and four out of every ten of us have had disagreements with family and friends about COVID related issues.”