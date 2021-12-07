Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul continues to grow 2020 lead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Kathy Hochul maintains double-digit leads over her top challenges for the 2002 New York governor’s race, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute.

Respondents favored Holchul over Attorney General Letitia James by a 38% to 18% margin. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was favored by 10%,, while Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were both at 6%.

Meanwhile, 42% of respondents have a favorable view of Hochul, and 46% gave her a positive rating on job performance. Almost one in four potential voters, 24%, are still undecided or back another candidate.

The poll also asked potential voters about priorities for the next governor and Assembly, as well as New Yorkers’ views on the Build Back Better Act.

New York State voters view creating economic opportunity (26%), fighting crime (26%), and managing the pandemic (18%) as the state’s top 2022 priorities. Poll respondents support the Build Back Better Act, 52%-28%, even though half think it will increase inflation and have a negative effect on the economy and their personal finances.

Voters were asked their top and second top priories for the Governor and Legislature in 2022. The results were combined top and second priority: