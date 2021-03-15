Siena Poll: Majority say Cuomo should not resign

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LOUDENVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While lawmakers from both parties have called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of sexual harassment accusations by several women, a majority of those surveyed in a Siena College poll say the governor should not resisgn.

The poll reports 50% of voters say Cuomo should not resign, to 35% who say he should.

The poll also found that 48% to 34% of voters believe Cuomo can still effectively carry out his job as Governor.

A larger majority, 57%-34% are satisfied with the way Ciuomo has handled the allegations. As for the claims of sexual harassment, 35% say Cuomo has committed harassment, 24% say Cuomo has not.

Cuomo still gets high marks for his handling of the COVID pandemic, 60% to 33%. Siena says that was virtually unchanged from last month. But according to Siena’s website, “Voters give Cuomo positive grades on four specifics related to the pandemic – communicating, providing accurate information, reopening plans, and managing the vaccine rollout – however, when it comes to making COVID-related nursing home death data public, voters give Cuomo a negative grade, 27-66 percent.”

“Cuomo’s standing with voters has clearly fallen in the last month. His favorability rating and his re-elect number are both down net 19 points, while his job performance rating is down net 10 points,” Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Cuomo’s drop in all three ratings is largely the result of Democrats. Among Democrats alone, his favorability rating dropped net 31 points and his re-elect dropped net 33 points. In fact, only 46 percent of Democrats now want to re-elect Cuomo, compared to 40 percent who want someone else, down from 65-26 percent last month.”

On another subject, Siena found broad support in New York for the federal stimulus bill, 74% to 21%. Siena says Republicans are split on the bill, 48%-48%, while residents upstate support it by a two to one margin.