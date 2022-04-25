ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest Siena Poll shows that the majority of voters aren’t happy about the state’s use of $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Specifically, 63 percent disapprove, while only 24 percent approve. And it’s a bipartisan agreement; 60 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans are against it.
This poll was taken on April 25. Here’s a breakdown of opinions on the state’s contribution to the Bills stadium:
|Voters
|Total
|Dem.
|Rep.
|Ind./Other
|Age 18-34
|Age 35-54
|Age 55+
|<$50K
|$50K-
$100K
|$100K+
|Approve
|24%
|28%
|19%
|22%
|32%
|24%
|20%
|23%
|20%
|30%
|Disapprove
|63%
|60%
|70%
|64%
|55%
|62%
|70%
|64%
|66%
|61%
|Mixed
|9%
|7%
|9%
|12%
|10%
|11%
|6%
|11%
|10%
|7%
|Don’t Know/No Opinion
|4%
|4%
|2%
|3%
|4%
|3%
|4%
|3%
|4%
|3%
Here’s the breakdown by region:
|Voters
|NYC
|NYC Suburbs
|Upstate
|Approve
|33%
|21%
|18%
|Disapprove
|55%
|69%
|68%
|Mixed
|8%
|7%
|11%
|Don’t Know/No Opinion
|4%
|4%
|3%
“Uniting voters is their disapproval of the state kicking in $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It’s
opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Interestingly, upstaters are even less approving than downstaters of the stadium deal and are also less supportive of three New York City area casinos.”
See the full results of the Siena Poll here.
Latest Posts
- Governor Hochul provides April 25 COVID-19 update
- Woman kills pit bull that was mauling her 1-year-old daughter
- Sinkhole linked to abandoned cave complex in St. Louis
- Pelosi on watching ‘Bridgerton’ and having COVID: ‘All I did was stay home and raise money’
- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he gave $20K to family selling flowers on roadside