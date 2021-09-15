‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack, sentenced in NXIVM case, starts prison term early

FILE – In this Monday, April 8, 2019, file photo, actress Allison Mack leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York. Mack, who played a key role in a scandal-ridden, cult-like upstate New York group, is facing sentencing Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In June, former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM, with her surrender set September 29. But, according to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator, she’s already serving her time.

It’s unclear why, but it appears she’s turned herself into the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin at least two weeks early. Her lawyers did not return a request for comment.

FCI Dublin is a low-security prison for female inmates in California’s East Bay. At sentencing, Mack’s attorneys requested that she be allowed to serve her time on the West Coast to be close to her family.

Mack, 38, was once part of the inner circle of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Prosecutors said she became a “master” for “slaves,” ordering them to “perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.”