ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month.

This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April, including those already at the maximum level of benefits.

According to Governor Hochul, this will result in $232 million in additional food benefits. Since January, New York has distributed over $696 million in supplemental benefits.

“The heart-wrenching prospect of food insecurity is one that no New Yorker should ever have to face,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “By providing the maximum level of food benefits to those in need, we can help struggling households make ends meet and keep food on the table as we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to all households, including those that ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted by Friday, April 22. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted by Friday, April 29.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment* 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Asssitance website.