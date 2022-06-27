ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a proclamation calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session on Thursday.

This comes after the Supreme Court deemed New York State’s concealed carry law unconstitutional because it required proper cause to carry a handgun outside a person’s home.

Lawmakers like Amy Paulin have already announced new gun legislation they’re hoping to pass. One of bills, would define sensitive places where people couldn’t carry guns.

“There is a whole assortment of places like mass transit, restaurants and bars, large public gatherings,” said Paulin.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen said he thinks calling a special session is political grandstanding .

“I think the other side wants everything to be a sensitive area, that there is no area to conceal carry anywhere, especially New York City,” stated Smullen. “One of the bills I hold is actually that the SAFE Act should only apply to New York City.”

While lawmakers will be in Albany to discuss new gun legislation, it begs the question, will they also discuss the other recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe V. Wade? Well, that remains to be seen.

Even though abortions are legal under New York State law, the governor mentioned her support of adding an abortion amendment to the state’s constitution. However, this is something she herself cannot sign into law. It’s up to the legislature to address it.

“If it’s adopted by the legislature for the first passage, this year in 2022, and then gets passed again by the legislature— let’s say in January of 2023 after the new legislature is sworn in, then it could be put on the ballot of November of 2023,” explained Christopher Bopst, a New York State Constitution expert.

If an amendment were to be passed by voters next year, the earliest it would become law is in 2024.