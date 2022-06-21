ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nearly $3.5 million has been awarded to 14 addiction treatment centers throughout the state, including one resource in the North Country.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that specifically $3,446,865 will help the treatment centers develop Comprehensive Integrated Outpatient Treatment Programs. The goal of the programs is to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for a substance use disorder to access multiple services in one location. Governor Hochul stressed the importance of supporting those struggling with addiction.

“Ensuring access to necessary treatment for addiction is an important, ongoing goal of my administration,” Governor Hochul said. “Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, no matter their background. It is vital that we continue our work to support comprehensive programs that expand access to care and resources for New Yorkers and their families who need it most.”

Comprehensive Integrated Outpatient Treatment Programs are a new initiative designed to address the ongoing need for comprehensive treatment in New York State. Funding was provided through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Supplemental Award which is being administered by OASAS.

Providers can use the funding for a variety of purposes, including building renovations, new equipment, training to support integrated services, and staff salaries. The funding will be split between 14 centers, including St. Lawrence County Addiction Services which is set to receive $250,000 to establish new OTPs and integrate them with existing outpatient programs:

The following providers will receive funding to integrate their existing OTPs and outpatient programs:

Capital District: PROMESA Albany – $250,000

Central NY: Farnham, Inc. – $250,000

New York City: Center for Comprehensive Health Practice, Inc. – $250,000

Southern Tier: Ithaca Alpha House, Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services – $240,880

Western NY: PROMESA Buffalo – $250,000

The following providers will receive funding to establish new OTPs and integrate them with existing outpatient programs:

Capital District: New Choices for Recovery – $250,000

Finger Lakes: Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Center, Inc (FLACRA) – $250,000

Finger Lakes: Genesee Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse (GCASA) – $250,000

Long Island: Outreach Development Corp – $206,000

Long Island: Samaritan Daytop Village – $249,985

New York City: Center for Community Alternatives – $250,000

Southern Tier: CASA-Trinity, Inc.- $250,000

Western NY: CASA-Trinity, Inc.- $250,000

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham explained how the resources will help those struggling with addiction.

“The comprehensive approach offered by these new facilities will help address some of the barriers that people may face when seeking treatment. These programs will expand access to important, life-saving addiction treatment and bring multiple services together under one roof to help people better connect to the support and resources they need.”

More information on addiction and resources that are available to New York residents can be found on the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website.