ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks are being distributed in the North Country.

St. Lawrence County officials have confirmed a supply of KN95 masks that are now ready for distribution throughout the county.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, KN95’s are the most widely available respirators that meet international standards. They are similar to those worn by medical personnel.

Both individuals and businesses in St. Lawrence County are eligible to receive these masks after completing an online request form. The form requires individuals to list contact information, who the masks will benefit, their township and the number of masks needed.

These respirators come as the region is continuing to combat a COVID-19 surge. St. Lawrence County remains in a State of Emergency which was declared on December 6.

As of December 28, there were 469 active COVID cases in the county, with 16 hospitalized. The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 6.85%.

The online request form for KN95 masks can be completed on the St. Lawrence County website.