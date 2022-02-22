MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Seaway will officially reopen in one month.

The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway System issued a notice on February 22 confirming that the opening dates of the 2022 Navigation Season.

According to the notice, the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section of the Seaway will open at 8 a.m. on March 22, 2022.

March 22 remains to be the earlier opening date of the St. Lawrence Seaway since 2008. The Seaway also reopened on March 22 in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013 and again in 2021. The latest opening date since 20018 was in April 2 in 2015.

The Seaway System also confirmed that the Welland Canal will open at 8 a.m. on March 24 and the Sault Ste. Marie Locks and Canals is scheduled to open on March 25.

Additionally, the notice issued on February 22 listed the maxium allowable drafts for vessels in different portions of the Seaway beginning March 22.

In the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section, the maximum allowable draft will be 26 feet, three inches. The maximum draft will increase to 26 feet, six inches for all ships in the section when the South Shore Canal is ice-free.

Ships in the Welland Canal will be required to have a maximum allowable draft of 26 feet, six inches from the start of the navigation season.

The Seaway System stated that speeds will be monitored creafully between the upper entrance to Lock 7 and former Birdge 12 for ships loaded to a draft greater than 26 feet, three inches. This is to recue bank erosion in this area.

The Seaway will enforce a zero tolerence policy for ships in transit at drafts in excess of those specified for the 2022 navigation season.

All ship transits will be subject to weather and ice conditions. The Seaway System may impose restrictions in some areas until lighted navigation aids have been installed.