CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country will be represented in Beijing, China at the 2022 Olympics.

Days before the Olympics opening ceremony, St. Lawrence University confirmed that several of its student-athletes and alumni will make appearances at the 2022 games. These individuals are set to represent Team U.S.A in the Women’s Skeleton and Women’s Skiing, Canada, Denmark and China in Women’s Ice Hockey.

St. Lawrence University junior Anna Segegi is set to plan on China’s Women’s Ice Hockey team. At SLU she is a forward player and says that this position has helped to prepare for the Winter Olympic Games.

“SLU has helped me in so many different ways to become the player and person I am today,” Segegi said in a press release. “The coaching staff has developed my skills and knowledge on the ice, teaching me so much about my game and always pushing me to become the player I want to be. In the two years I have been at SLU, the coaching staff has always pushed me to become the best version of myself, on and off the ice, and I will always be grateful for all their support.”

A full list of these individuals and which teams they represent is included below:

Team Canada: Women’s Ice Hockey

Gina Kingsburg

Alison Domenico

Julia Gosling

Team Denmark: Women’s Ice Hockey

Emma-Sofie Nordstrom

Team China: Women’s Ice Hockey

Anna Segegi

Taylor Lum

Hannah Miller

Team USA: Women’s Skeleton

Kelly Curtis

Team USA: Women’s Skiing

Kip Spangler

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will begin on Friday, February 4 and will end on Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China.