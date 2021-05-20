WATCH LIVE: Police press conference on drugs, weapon charges for Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband

Editor’s note: A press conference with the New York State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will be live streamed from this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, pleaded not guilty to drug and weapon charges Thursday.

New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of Mayor Warren and her husband Wednesday evening. Granison, was booked into the Monroe County Jail after the search warrant was executed and arraigned Thursday morning.

Granison pleaded not guilty to all three charges he faces, including:

Two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

The judge released Granison on his own recognizance as bail is not allowed on these charges. He is due back in court on June 21 at 10 a.m.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is scheduled to join New York State Police at 11 a.m. Thursday for a press conference about this case. That press conference will be live streamed on this page at that time, and will also be broadcast on WROC-TV.

Granison’s defense attorney, John DeMarco, says his client was alleged to be in possession of contraband, which he said “appears to be cocaine.” He added that there was an allegation of a firearm inside Granison’s home that wasn’t registered.

He says he believes this investigation started before yesterday and there were a series of search warrants. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gE41ppFkmT — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 20, 2021

State police released this statement Wednesday:

“The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time.“

Rochester’s City Communications Director Justin Roj released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “The Mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

In 1997, when Granison was 17-years-old, he pleaded guilty and received probation in connection to an armed robbery in Rochester. On the day Mayor Warren was sworn into office in 2014, she addressed her husband’s past.

“I’ve often talked about the fact that I’m not far removed from the challenges that our Rochesterians faced. And the statement about my husband, he was a juvenile and made a stupid decision listening to peer pressure. Many of our children that live in our city every day face those decisions and those challenges. I say that I don’t want you to commit those crimes, but if you so happen to do that you may not be so lucky as he was. You may not be able to redeem yourself and be given a second chance.”

District Attorney Doorley said the search warrant was not related to the campaign finance charges Mayor Warren is currently facing.

Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans is running against Warren in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor. His communications director released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the situation at the mayor’s house today. We are still learning details and believe it is not appropriate to comment at this time.”

Primary elections are set to take place on June 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.