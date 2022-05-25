ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, New York State Police will increase patrols at schools in the North Country and across the state.

According to NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, Troopers are being instructed to increase their visibility around schools located in their patrol areas, effective immediately and through the end of the school year.

This announcement was made in response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s remarks at a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center on May 25.

During this time, Troopers will increase regular patrols at schools and also periodica.ly stop and visit the schools to check in with officials.

Trooper Keller confirmed that this will include both uniform Troopers and plainclothes investigators.

New York State Police are also urging everyone involved in school communities to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity to local police, call State Police at 1-800-GIVE-TIP or email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.