NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police are continuing to actively investigate a murder that occurred in New York in 2003.

According to NYSP, they found 20-year-old Megan McDonald’s body on March 15 in 2003 in a field off Bowser Road in Wallkill located in Orange County. At the time of her death, McDonald was a Wallkill resident and was working at the Galleria Mall in Middletown while attending school at SUNY Orange County Community College.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. McDonald’s 1991 white Mercury Sable was found in the Kensington Manner apartment complex parking lot in the town two days after her body was discovered.

Police are continuing to investigate McDonald’s death and locate her murderer. To contribute to the effort, the New York City Detective’s Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, or Investigator Michael Corletta, SP Greenville BCI at 845-344-5300. Anonymous tips may be called into the Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov