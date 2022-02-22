OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a man with ties to the North Country.

State Police released information on is Facebook on February 22, seeking the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old John Logatto.

According to NYSP, Logatto was last seen on January 30, 2022, at the Inn at Granview Hotel in Ogdensburg, New York. He was believed to have been last seen around 10:30 a.m.

Police confirmed that Logatto has ties to both the Cooperstown and Oneonta and Watertown areas.

A picture of Logatto is included above. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 315-379-0012.