LISLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Trooper helped reunite an elderly man after his family accidentally left him behind in Broome County during a road trip earlier this week.

NYSP Trooper TJ Conklin responded to a welfare check call of an elderly man at the Whitney Point Rest Area on the I-86 on March 21. After talking with the man, Kevin, Trooper Conklin learned that Kevin’s got out to stretch his legs when his family accidentally left him behind. New York State Police said Kevin didn’t have a phone, wallet or any way to reach his family.

Trooper Conklin was able to track down Kevin’s family online, but none of the phone numbers he tried were correct. Eventually, NYSP said that Conklin got in touch with a relative out of state who, in turn, contacted Kevin’s family.

According to police, Kevin’s family drove three hours before they realizes he wasn’t in the car. They had reportedly thought he was sleeping in the backseat where he’d left his jacket on top of his bags.

Trooper Conklin then drove Kevin to Roscoe, New York, where the two had dinner with Kevin’s family at a local diner.