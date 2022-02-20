ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a Saturday where statewide COVID-19 positivity percentages reached new lows, New York State’s progress on combatting the virus continued ever upward Sunday. According to public health officials, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest since before Thanksgiving, having been reported at 2,574 on Sunday February 20.

Trending downward alongside the total statewide hospitalization number was the number of those patients in the ICU, which sat at 443 Sunday. Of those patients who require intensive care, 245 were intubated, a decrease of 13 from Saturday.

The statewide positivity rate has also continued its downward trend, reaching 1.54% Sunday and lowering the statewide 7-day average below 2.5%. The total number of active positive cases reported in the state as of Sunday was 2,640, contributing to these low percentages.

38 COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Saturday through New York State’s HERDS system. This pushed the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 54,451.

The percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and older that have received at least one vaccine dose has increased to 91.5% as of Sunday, with 82.7% of those individuals considered fully vaccinated. Over the past seven days, the state has administered 230,837 new vaccines.

A region-by-region breakdown of positive cases per 100,000 is as follows:

REGION      Saturday, February 192022 Friday, February 182022 Thursday, February 172022 
Capital Region  21.7823.3322.99
Central New York  28.9230.7633.34
Finger Lakes  16.3817.3018.45
Long Island  12.5213.2814.25
Mid-Hudson  14.3215.0215.36
Mohawk Valley  25.9625.9927.20
New York City  13.1913.7014.39
North Country  35.9437.3440.51
Southern Tier  30.1730.4031.91
Western New York  17.7618.1019.26
Statewide  16.2016.8917.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022
Capital Region4.22%4.26%4.00%
Central New York6.37%5.88%5.51%
Finger Lakes4.25%3.97%3.83%
Long Island2.66%2.50%2.32%
Mid-Hudson2.71%2.61%2.49%
Mohawk Valley4.75%4.66%4.58%
New York City1.52%1.43%1.35%
North Country7.53%7.12%6.97%
Southern Tier3.78%3.63%3.49%
Western New York4.98%4.66%4.50%
Statewide2.50%2.36%2.23%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:      

Borough in NYCThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022  
Bronx1.37%1.35%1.24%  
Kings1.40%1.30%1.17%  
New York1.72%1.61%1.59%  
Queens1.53%1.42%1.35%  
Richmond1.77%1.70%1.74%  

Saturday, 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:     

County New Positive 
Albany 37
Allegany 9
Broome 73
Cattaraugus 14
Cayuga 21
Chautauqua 15
Chemung 20
Chenango 8
Clinton 34
Columbia 12
Cortland 14
Delaware 8
Dutchess 25
Erie 156
Essex 8
Franklin 19
Fulton 13
Genesee 2
Greene 9
Hamilton 1
Herkimer 14
Jefferson 28
Lewis 2
Livingston 10
Madison 4
Monroe 89
Montgomery 14
Nassau 133
Niagara 26
NYC 999
Oneida 40
Onondaga 96
Ontario 21
Orange 42
Orleans 3
Oswego 28
Otsego 19
Putnam 9
Rensselaer 22
Rockland 21
Saratoga 37
Schenectady 19
Schoharie 4
Schuyler 3
Seneca 6
St. Lawrence 31
Steuben 18
Suffolk 152
Sullivan 14
Tioga 10
Tompkins 54
Ulster 30
Warren 12
Washington 16
Wayne 9
Westchester 102
Wyoming 1
Yates 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1549058.4%6441.6%
Central New York1036765.0%3635.0%
Finger Lakes33215145.5%18154.5%
Long Island41019447.3%21652.7%
Mid-Hudson2218538.5%13661.5%
Mohawk Valley533871.7%1528.3%
New York City94538841.1%55758.9%
North Country673552.2%3247.8%
Southern Tier975556.7%4243.3%
Western New York19210554.7%8745.3%
Statewide2,5741,20846.9%1,36653.1%

A geographic breakdown of deaths since Saturday is as follows, by county of residence:      

 
New Death Breadown by county  
CountyNew Deaths                                      
Albany2    
Bronx2    
Broome1    
Chautauqua2    
Cortland1    
Erie3    
Kings5    
Nassau2    
New York1    
Niagara2    
Onondaga3    
Orange1    
Queens2    
Richmond1    
Saratoga1    
Schenectady1    
St. Lawrence1    
Suffolk4    
Ulster1    
Wayne2    
Grand Total38  