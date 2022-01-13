To address the shortage in available test kits, Senator Dan Stec and district staff delivered more than 1,000 test kits across the 45th Senate District.

“While much of the discourse around coronavirus has become hyper-political, it’s a fact that many people who are in need of a COVID test can’t get access to one,” said Stec. “This lack of access is simply unacceptable.

“I was pleased my staff and I could partner with local organizations to address this crisis,” he added. “By delivering these tests, I’m optimistic that we can protect vulnerable populations and help our communities stay healthy during this challenging time.”

Tests were delivered to the following people and locations:

Clinton County

Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest

Essex County

Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers

Essex County Office of the Aging Director Krissy Leerkes

Franklin County

AmVets, Malone

St. Lawrence County

Town of Colton Supervisor Ronnie Robert

AmVets of Colton and Parishville

Warren County

Open Door Mission, Glens Falls

Glens Falls Senior Center Executive Director Kim Bren

Greater Glens Falls Transit

Washington County