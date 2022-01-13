To address the shortage in available test kits, Senator Dan Stec and district staff delivered more than 1,000 test kits across the 45th Senate District.
“While much of the discourse around coronavirus has become hyper-political, it’s a fact that many people who are in need of a COVID test can’t get access to one,” said Stec. “This lack of access is simply unacceptable.
“I was pleased my staff and I could partner with local organizations to address this crisis,” he added. “By delivering these tests, I’m optimistic that we can protect vulnerable populations and help our communities stay healthy during this challenging time.”
Tests were delivered to the following people and locations:
Clinton County
- Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry
- Clinton County Sheriff David Favro
- Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest
Essex County
- Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers
- Essex County Office of the Aging Director Krissy Leerkes
Franklin County
- AmVets, Malone
St. Lawrence County
- Town of Colton Supervisor Ronnie Robert
- AmVets of Colton and Parishville
Warren County
- Open Door Mission, Glens Falls
- Glens Falls Senior Center Executive Director Kim Bren
- Greater Glens Falls Transit
Washington County
- Learning Employment Assistance Partnership (LEAP), who will distribute kits to Washington County Head Start centers