Stefanik asks Biden to suspend COVID vaccine mandate for Border Patrol agents

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, arrives for a candidates forum, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Republicans will vote Friday morning for a new chair for the House Republican Conference. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik has co-authored a letter to President Joe Biden opposing vaccine mandates for U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents.

Stefanik claimed the mandate “threatens already declining morale” and have left portions of the northern border understaffed and “inadequately protected.” She said additional mandates would cause more agents to lose their jobs.

“I have heard from several of my constituents who work to protect our Northern Border, but who have been displaced from their homes to work long hours to fight Joe Biden’s crisis on the Southern Border,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Instead of rewarding them for their service, this Administration is threatening to terminate our Border Patrol agents who wish to make their own medical decisions.”

Stefanik is requesting a suspension of the mandate, data on Border Patrol agents vaccination rates and natural immunity, along with an explanation of steps the Biden Administration is taking to protect agents and other Americans from COVID-19 exposure.

The full letter can be read on Stefanik’s website.