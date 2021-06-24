Stefanik introduces legislation to restore travel at U.S.-Canada border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has is co-sponsor of a bill in Congress that begin restoring travel between the U.S and Canada.

The “Restoring Northern Border Travel Act” would require the Department of Homeland Security to expand categories of permitted travel across the border. The categories would include individuals with family, property or business interests currently not labeled “essential.” Additionally, the bill would required the DHS to submit a plan to Congress and begin implementing a plan to fully restore non-essential travel at the Northern Border.

This is less than one week after the restriction on non-essential travel between the two countries was again extended through to July 21, 2021.

“Our communities have waited over a year for clarity and signs of progress, yet this administration keeps extending the closures without a promising end in sight,” Stefanik said. “This bill will allow families to reconnect with their loved ones and property owners to access their own homes, and will begin to restore the prosperous economic partnership that border communities share with our northern neighbors.”

The bill would permit border crossings into the United States ports of entry:

To visit an immediate or extended family member who is a United States citizen or permanent resident;

To visit property, including boats, within the United States, both owned or leased;

To attend business meetings or site-visits in the United States;

To travel to a United States airport to board a flight to another U.S. or international destination

These changes would be required to be made within 10 days of passing the bill.

More on the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act can be found on the U.S. Congress website.