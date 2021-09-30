Stefanik joins GOP members claiming ‘unlawful’ vaccine mandates will hurt American businesses

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, arrives for a candidates forum, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Republicans will vote Friday morning for a new chair for the House Republican Conference. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Republicans in Congress have sent a letter to U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, claiming President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has “abused” workplace laws by “rushing to impose vaccine mandates that would exacerbate the national workforce shortage.”

The 23 representatives that signed the letter includes New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said “authoritarian vaccine mandates” are forcing Americans from the workforce.

“It is unbelievable that President Biden would weaponize the federal bureaucracy to crush American business, putting the burden to enforce his power grab on our small businesses,” Stefanik said. “I will continue to take a stand against Biden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate on behalf of workers and job creators in the North Country.”

A plan released by President Joe Biden on September 9 requires all employers with a minimum of 100 employees to ensure full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test weekly for all staff.

Stefanik said one New York hospital temporarily closed its maternity ward because of staffing shortages due to the vaccine mandate. This was included in the letter to the Department of Labor.

“Following the adoption of a similar state order in New York, a hospital was forced to pause maternity services because dozens of staff members quit due to the mandate. This reality is not an isolated incident. When applied to the broader private-sector workforce, the ETS will have a devastating impact on the ability of businesses to retain workers and on the economic recovery at large,” the lawmakers wrote.